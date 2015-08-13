RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep) was given a new strength and conditioning program Tuesday that he feels could help him return to the team’s bullpen before the year is over. Walden was disabled April 30 after going 0-1, 0.87 in 12 outings. His recent rehab assignment was cut short when he reported a lack of strength in his shoulder.

RHP Lance Lynn will get the call in Thursday night’s series finale with Pittsburgh. Lynn is coming off a 6-0 win Friday night in Milwaukee, firing six shutout innings despite allowing 10 baserunners on six hits and four walks. Lynn is 0-1, 4.91 in two starts this year against the Pirates, and is 5-4, 4.74 in 17 career appearances (15 starts) against them.

RHP Michael Wacha pitched in and out of jams during the last three innings and was rewarded with his 14th win, tying Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole for the league lead. Wacha gave up nine hits and three walks, but permitted only two runs, fanning seven. The Pirates were 0-for-10 against him with runners in scoring position.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) threw a ball Tuesday for the first time since suffering a setback late last month, but his odds for returning this season are murky. Belisle will need several weeks to build his arm strength to the point where he could start a rehab assignment, and most minor league teams are finished by Labor Day. He went 1-1, 3.00 in 30 relief outings before going on the 15-day DL June 26.

RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles tendon) is pushing the club for a late-season return, but that doesn’t appear to be feasible, considering that he’s less than four months removed from an injury that occurred on April 25 in Milwaukee. Wainwright, who was 2-1, 1.44 in four starts before the injury, won’t likely get a clean bill of health until late January, which would allow him to be ready for spring training.