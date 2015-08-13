CF Jon Jay (left wrist) is taking swings off a tee and should progress to hitting off soft tosses and then taking live batting practice soon. But general manager John Mozeliak said Jay is at least two weeks away from a potential rehab assignment. Jay has been hampered by the injury all year, hitting just .223 with a homer and 10 RBI in 166 at-bats.

1B Matt Adams (right quad) has started taking controlled swings in the batting cage and could be cleared soon for batting practice. The club considers Adams to be ahead of schedule on his rehabilitation of an injury suffered May 26 against Arizona and might send him on a rehab assignment before minor league seasons end Sept. 7, meaning he could be available to the Cardinals by mid-September.

RHP Michael Wacha takes the ball Wednesday night when St. Louis continues its NL Central showdown series with Pittsburgh in Busch Stadium. Wacha has pitched seven shutout innings in each of his last two starts, stopping Cincinnati 3-0 Thursday in his last outing. He is 2-0, 1.69 in five career games against the Pirates and is 1-0, 1.42 in two starts this year.

RHP Carlos Martinez didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday night, giving up nine hits in eight innings, but shut Pittsburgh down over the last four innings and earned his 12th win. Mixing in more off-speed stuff against the fastball-loving Pirates, Martinez kept them off-balance and tied his career-longest outing. It was the first time in his career that he didn’t issue a walk in a start lasting longer than five innings.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad) hasn’t resumed baseball activities yet, but St. Louis is optimistic that he’ll return to action before the season ends. Holliday was injured on July 29 in the first inning of a game against Cincinnati, the second time he’s incurred the same injury in less than two months. He missed 31 games from June 9-July 17.