LF Randal Grichuk disclosed after Wednesday night’s game that he’s been playing with a foot injury for several weeks. Grichuk was in the lineup Thursday night, batting second, and went 1-for-4 with two runs. He’s been a mainstay in the Cardinals’ lineup this year, winning an everyday job and batting .284 with 14 homers and 43 RBI to inject himself into the Rookie of the Year race.

RHP Lance Lynn didn’t have it Thursday night, getting knocked out after just 2/3s of an inning for the shortest outing of his 119 MLB starts. Lynn gave up six hits and seven runs, three earned, with a strikeout. While his defense let him down -- a throwing error by Matt Carpenter led to four unearned runs -- Lynn also threw far too many pitches over the plate’s middle.

LHP Tyler Lyons helped save the St. Louis bullpen Thursday night, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings of long relief after Lynn was driven to cover. Lyons permitted just three hits, walking one and fanning two. His performance gave the Cardinals a shot to come back and they pulled within 7-5 before the Pirates put it away in the ninth.

C Yadier Molina drove in three runs, giving him an RBI in three straight games for the second time this year. Molina has knocked in runs in five consecutive games against Pittsburgh and might be rounding into form with the bat after a short lull following the All-Star break. His .283 average is second among the regular starters.

LHP Jaime Garcia will get the call Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series with Miami in Busch Stadium. He’s coming off a 3-0 win Saturday night in Milwaukee, where he muzzled the Brewers for seven innings, allowing only two hits. Garcia owns a 6-1 win earlier this year over the Marlins in a game where he injured his groin running the bases and landed on the DL for over a month.