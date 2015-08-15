3B Matt Carpenter produced offensively in every way, dropping a perfect bunt single in the fifth for the game’s first run and then whaling a 419-foot homer to left-center as the leadoff man in the eighth. It was Carpenter’s 18th homer of the year, and his 10th since July 1. The single also extended Carpenter’s hitting streak to 10 games.

1B Matt Adams (right quad) has started running, a positive sign that he might be able to return before the season’s over. Adams hasn’t played since suffering the injury May 26 in a win over Arizona. He was hitting .243 with four homers and 20 RBIs in 144 at-bats, and the club is hoping that he might be able to take a rehab assignment before their full-season affiliates end their season on Sept. 7.

RHP John Lackey is seeking his 12th straight quality start when he takes the mound Saturday night against Miami. Lackey was no-decisioned in St. Louis’ 5-4 loss Sunday in Milwaukee, leaving with a 4-3 lead after going six innings, allowing four hits and three runs with two walks and three strikeouts. He’s faced the Marlins just once, beating them 2-1 on June 18, 2005 when pitching for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

1B Mark Reynolds might have taken a step toward claiming more starts for the time being, collecting two hits and an RBI. Reynolds just missed a homer in the fifth by a couple of feet, the ball slamming high off the center field wall, and then added a run-scoring single in the seventh. It was his first multi-hit game since July 19 against the New York Mets and his first RBI since July 24 against Atlanta.

LHP Jaime Garcia came within two outs of his first shutout in four years, but settled for 8 1/3 innings without an earned run and his fifth win of the year. Garcia was marvelous throughout, overmatching Miami with his 90 mph fastball that induced an array of weak swings and soft contact. In improving to 5-4, Garcia lowered his already tiny ERA to 1.57 and has to be in the discussion for a playoff start.