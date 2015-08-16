CF Randal Grichuk walloped a 444-foot homer over the left-field bleachers in the first inning, making him the fourth rookie this year to reach the 15-homer mark. Grichuk is the only rookie to boast 43 extra-base hits. He also has scored in four straight games, setting a career high, and is hitting .286 with a .564 slugging percentage.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Sunday when St. Louis finishes its weekend series with Miami. Martinez owns a win over the Marlins this year, beating them 4-3 on June 23 in Miami with a seven-inning outing that included nine strikeouts. He’s coming off a 4-3 win Tuesday night against Pittsburgh, tying a career high by going eight innings and fanning eight.

LF Stephen Piscotty used the entire field en route to a 3-for-4 night that saw him score twice. Piscotty grounded a double down the left-field line in the second, flipped a double down the right-field line in the fourth and slapped a leadoff single to left in the sixth. It was the second three-hit game of his short career, upping his average to .338.

RHP John Lackey notched his 12th straight quality start and earned his 10th win of the year with 8 1/3 innings. Lackey gave up nine hits and two runs but allowed just three hits in the last six innings. He also helped himself at the plate, where he surprised everyone with a pair of singles, including a broken-bat RBI hit with two outs in the second.

1B Mark Reynolds blew the game open with a three-run homer in the sixth after getting the green light on a 3-0 pitch. It was Reynolds’ 10th homer of the year, the ninth straight season he has been in double figures. Reynolds added a double, giving him two-baggers in consecutive games for the third time this year.