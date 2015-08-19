RHP Lance Lynn pitched a pretty good game, but suffered from no run support and waning command as he ate his second straight home loss. Lynn tied a career high with five walks, the last two coming with two outs in the seventh and forcing him out of the game. But he allowed only four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in a performance far better than his shortest MLB start in his last outing Thursday night.

1B Matt Adams (right quad) is heading for Florida when the team starts a 10-game west coast swing in San Diego Friday to continue his rehab. Out since May 27, Adams has healed faster than many predicted, as he’s starting to run and is taking swings off the tee. Adams, who hit .243-4-20 before his injury, might be able to return to action after rosters expand to 40 men in September.

SS Jhonny Peralta fell victim to Busch Stadium Tuesday night when his well-hit ball to left-center thumped off the wall instead of carrying into the seats to break up a scoreless tie in the fourth. It looked gone off the bat, but just died near the fence, and as it turned out, St. Louis’ best scoring chance might have died with it. The booming double gave Peralta a seven-game hitting streak.

OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring) didn’t start Tuesday night but was available for pinch-hit duty. Heyward departed Monday night’s game after two innings when he felt tightness and the Cardinals opted for a cautious tack, having already disabled Randal Grichuk earlier Monday. Manager Mike Matheny is hopeful the team won’t have to disable Heyward, who’s batting .287-11-43.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the start Wednesday night when St. Louis concludes its series with San Francisco, as well as its nine-game homestand. Garcia stifled Miami Friday night in a 3-1 win, giving up just six hits and an unearned run over 8 1/3 innings. He’s fared very well against the Giants in his career, pitching to a 1.78 ERA in five career starts and going at least six innings in every game.