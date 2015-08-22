LF Tommy Pham recorded his first career triple on Friday. But he also showed his speed in the outfield, making some nice defensive plays. “Tommy is getting some good jumps out there,” manager Mike Matheny said.

OF Peter Bourjos came up as pinch hitter with the tying runs aboard in the eighth but was fanned by reliever Joaquin Benoit. He was throwing in the mid-90s, which made for a challenging at-bat. “Tough assignment,” manager Mike Matheny said. “But that is what these guys have to do if they don’t start. They have to figure out a way to help us off the bench.”

RHP John Lackey snapped his street of 12 straight quality starts. Although Lackey said he wasn’t off his game. “I felt great starting off the game,” he said. “I was really locating my fastball well. It came down to one inning.” That would be the fifth when the Cardinals committed three errors and Lackey threw a wild pitch.

1B Mark Reynolds was in the starting lineup and manager Mike Matheny said he deserved. Reynolds has also been splitting time there with Brandon Moss. “(Reynolds) has been getting some big hits for us,” Matheny said.

OF Jason Heyward wasn’t in the original lineup as he has been nursing a sore hamstring. But after working and running in the outfield before batting practice, he convinced manager Mike Matheny he was good to go. “This is a big outfield so we had to see how he felt,” Matheny said.