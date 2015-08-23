CF Tommy Pham had a career-high three hits Saturday night, going 3-for-4. He is 8-for-19 against the Padres this season, with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs. Against everyone else, Pham is 6-for-42 with two doubles and no RBIs.

2B Kolten Wong, who was in a 4-for-33 slump over his last nine games, was scheduled to have Saturday off and manager Mike Matheny hinted the break might be for more than one game. Wong had started 110 of the first 121 games at second base. Matt Carpenter made his fourth start of the season at second. But when Carpenter was ejected by plate umpire Chris Segal in the fifth for arguing a called third strike, Wong was pressed into action. He struck out and grounded into a double play in two at-bats.

RHP Carlos Martinez allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings to fall to 12-6. Martinez still has a 2.16 ERA over his last 16 games (15 starts) since May 20 -- the fifth-lowest mark in the National League over the span. The Cardinals have won 13 of the last 16 games started by Martinez and are 18-5 in his starts this season.

RF Jason Heyward is hitting .324 (34-for-105) since the All-Star break. He has seven doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIs in the second half.