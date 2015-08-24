RHP Michael Wacha, 24, allowed one run on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts Sunday to get his 15th win. Wacha, who is 15-5 with a 2.80 earned run average, is tied for the National League in wins and ranks 10th in ERA. Wacha has a 9-2 road record this season with a 3.11 ERA in 13 starts. Wacha was also 1-for-3 at the plate Sunday and stole the first base of his career.

LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Sunday to make room for Garcia on the 25-man roster. Lyons was 2-1 with a 3.96 earned run average in nine games (six starts) for the Cardinals. Rival hitters were batting .279 against Lyons, who had allowed 41 hits in 36 1/3 innings while striking out 25.

INF Greg Garcia was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday morning and immediately started at second base for the slumping Kolten Wong. Garcia, 26, is a native of San Diego County was 0-for-4 in his first professional game in his hometown. His grandfather Dave Garcia is a former Major League manager who began scouting in the San Diego area in the early 1960s. Greg Garcia was the seventh-round pick of the Cardinals in the 2010 draft. He made two earlier stints with the Cardinals this season and is 7-for-24 (.292) with a homer and two RBIs.

RF Jason Heyward was 3-for-4 Sunday with two runs scored, a RBI and his 19th steal. He fell a home run short of the cycle, popping out in the ninth on his last at-bat. Heyward, who is one steal short of his third 20-steal season, is hitting .339 (37-for-109) since the All-Star break. Sunday was his 33rd multi-hit game of the season.