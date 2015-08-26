CF Jon Jay will need a rehab assignment before he returns from the stress reaction in his left wrist that has kept him on the disabled list since July 1, manager Mike Matheny said. “He needs to play,” Matheny said. “When we get to the point where his strength is returning and he is feeling right, we’ll get him playing and get him back on the roster. We’d like to him get this in gear and give us an option out there.” Tommy Pham, Peter Bourjous and Randal Grichuk have played center field in place of Jay, who hit .223 in 57 games.

RHP Lance Lynn gave up nine hits in six innings, but four ground-ball double plays helped him limit the damage to two runs. “It’s making some pitchers when you needed to,” Lynn said. Lynn got Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, the league leader in RBIs, to ground into a double play with the bases loaded to end the fifth inning. “Any time you get the three-hole hitter out with the bases loaded and you get two outs out of it, it is a big situation,” Lynn said. He has never lost to Arizona, going 3-0 in nine appearances, seven starts. Lynn struck out two and walked three.

2B Kolten Wong was given a second consecutive day off while in a 1-for-19 slide, with rookie Greg Garcia making his second straight start at second. “A couple of days (off) is pretty important,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “I know he is already wanting to be a part of it. We’ll figure it out after we watch today. We’re seeing how he is coming along with his work, and see how Greg looks out there. It’s good to give him a couple of days at well.”

2B Greg Garcia, recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, had an eventful day. He committed two throwing errors while filling in for starter Kolten Wong but made a decisive base-running play in a three-run seventh inning, going from first to third on a sacrifice bunt when Arizona left third base uncovered. Garcia collided with Arizona C Welington Castillo on the play and Castillo reached but failed to hold a throw from 1B Paul Goldschmidt. “I saw an opportunity to be aggressive and try to change the game,” Garcia said. “It worked out this time.” Garcia left the game with a right thumb injury in the last of the seventh, replaced by INF Pete Kozma.

RHP Matt Belisle was to see another specialist Monday, manager Mike Matheny said, for another opinion on the right elbow inflammation that has kept him on the disabled list since June 26. It was not caused by a setback, Matheny said, but just way to gather more information. “It’s a unique injury that has taken quite a few different looks,” Matheny said. “He felt good while we were in San Diego, which was a great sign. He’s been hitting all the ‘who’s who’ as far as the baseball circle goes with the orthopedists. Having them look at it and have their opinion.” Belisle is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season.