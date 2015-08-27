CF Tommy Pham had two singles and a triple and scored three times while recording his second three-hit game in the past four days. Both of Pham’s singles in the first and fourth inning came with a runner on first base, and both times he hit the hole between first and second. “Good situation hitting,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “Not trying to do too much. Taking what they are giving him. He’s a strong kid. He has good bat speed, a short compact speed.” Pham had his first career three-hit game Saturday in San Diego.

CF Peter Bourjos broke out of an 0-for-20 skid with a pinch-hit home run in the seventh inning for the final run of a 9-1 win at Arizona. “A little confidence -- that’s what everybody out here needs,” manager Mike Matheny said when asked what he hoped the homer would give Bourjos. “Peter has been really everything we could ask him to be in the situation he’s been in this year. The consummate pro. Doing whatever we’ve asked of him. It’s nice to be able to get in there and do something.” Bourjos, a native of Phoenix, remained in the game and tracked down a well-hit ball in right-center field for the second out of the ninth inning.

3B Matt Carpenter walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice in the first four innings. He was hit in the right elbow and replaced in the sixth inning. “It hit him in a bad spot,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who indicated the injury did not appear to be serious.

2B Kolten Wong singled, doubled and drove in the final run in a four-run first inning Tuesday in his return to the lineup after two days off, much of it spent working on his stroke. He entered in an 1-for-19 skid. “A couple of good at-bats,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “The first one, real short with a guy on base. Not doing too much, taking what they are giving him. A hard hit ball that gives him an RBI. Every one of those just builds for that next opportunity.”

LHP Jaime Garcia improved his career record to 5-0 against Arizona when he gave up one run and four hits in six innings during a 9-1 victory Tuesday. He batted before he threw a pitch, usually a pretty good sign, as the Cardinals batted around in a four-run first inning. “We were talking about that the other day -- it’s a good feeling when you get to hit in the first inning,” Garcia said. “It means something good is happening. It’s always good to score runs.” Garcia is 3-0 at Chase Field and 2-0 at Busch Stadium against Arizona. He has given up three runs in 16 2/3 innings at Chase.