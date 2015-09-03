C Cody Stanley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, giving St. Louis a third catcher and some flexibility if it wants to run for Yadier Molina late in a game. Stanley was up with the Cardinals in late April, collecting his first big-league hit as a pinch hitter in Milwaukee on April 26. While at Memphis, Stanley batted .241-7-45 in 92 games, seeing time in the outfield and as a DH in addition to catching.

RHP Mitch Harris was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for his third stint of the year with St. Louis. Harris is 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 19 games with the Cardinals, picking up a win on May 5 over the Cubs to become the first Naval Academy grad to earn an major league victory. Harris went 0-4 with a 3.38 ERA at Memphis, bagging four saves and registering 20 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.

LHP Nick Greenwood was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Greenwood spent the majority of the season in Triple-A, where he made 21 starts and appeared in 31 games, posting a 12-6 record and 5.68 ERA.

RHP Lance Lynn (sprained right ankle) will skip his scheduled start Friday against Pittsburgh, with RHP Carlos Martinez taking his place.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the call Wednesday night when St. Louis finishes its series with Washington. Wacha owns a win over the Nationals this year, beating Max Scherzer -- his opponent on Wednesday night -- 4-1 on April 23 in D.C. Wacha got a no-decision in San Francisco Friday night, giving up four unearned runs on a third inning grand slam by the Giants’ Marlon Byrd before slamming the door for the rest of his six innings.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, and he started Wednesday night’s game against the Nationals. He made his seventh start for St. Louis this season and appeared in his 10th game. This is Lyons’ fifth stint with the big-league club. He was 2-1 with a 3.96 ERA with St. Louis before Wednesday.

LHP Marco Gonzales was officially recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Memphis, and he started against Washington. He lasted only 2 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk with a strikeout. Gonzales missed over the plate’s middle repeatedly in the third inning, giving up one hard-hit ball after another before departing.

LHP Marco Gonzales was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, one day after making a spot start for St. Louis. He allowed four runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Nationals in his first major league outing of the season.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) took batting practice before Tuesday night’s game, and manager Mike Matheny joked that he cost the team a lot of BP balls. But Holliday is probably a couple of weeks away from being able to return to action, as he has to prove he can run on his leg. Holliday has been on the DL since July 29, when he was injured while trying to leg out a double-play ball against Cincinnati.

1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) left the game for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth, and his status is day-to-day, according to the club. Reynolds was drilled in the bottom of the third by RHP Doug Fister for a painful RBI. Reynolds played two more innings in the field but couldn’t swing a bat.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday. Socolovich went 4-1 with a 1.54 ERA with St. Louis earlier this season, picking up wins in his first two relief outings. In 21 relief appearances at Memphis, Socolovich had a 2-2 record with a 2.48 ERA in 32 2/3 innings.