OF Jon Jay (left wrist) was activated from the 15-day DL Friday, the first of several Cardinal position players to be activated for the stretch run. Jay has struggled with this injury all season, batting only .223 with one homer and 11 RBI in 57 games. In four rehab games at Triple-A Memphis, Jay went 5-for-13, cracking a homer and stealing a pair of bases.

RHP Carlos Martinez had good stuff but inconsistent command and not enough luck on his side Friday night. Martinez touched 99 mph in his first start since Aug. 27, but needed 100 pitches to work five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs as he absorbed the loss. Martinez threw 36 pitches in the first inning, but yielded runs on a bloop single and a broken-bat single. He walked three and fanned five.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) pitched a simulated game Friday and might have a chance to rejoin the club before the season’s end. Belisle’s been disabled since June 26 after going 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 games, all out of the bullpen. His rehab has hit stops and starts, but the simulated game is a big step forward for the veteran.

OF Matt Holliday (right quad) did some running in the outfield Friday, the most important part of his quest to return before the season ends. Holliday has spent two stints on the DL this year with the same injury, one from June 9-July 17 and the second starting on July 30. The team wants to make sure Holliday can run at full speed before activating him, knowing the importance of his presence in the third spot in the lineup.

1B Mark Reynolds (right wrist contusion) didn’t start for the second straight game but pinch-hit in the eighth, singling and scoring a run. He left Tuesday night’s 8-5 win over Washington for a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning after being hit by a Doug Fister pitch. Reynolds was on deck to pinch-hit in the seventh inning Wednesday night, but the inning ended before his spot came up.

LHP Jaime Garcia will get the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its NL Central showdown series with Pittsburgh. Garcia is coming off his worst outing of the year, a 7-5 win Sunday in San Francisco which saw him allow 10 hits and four runs over 6 1/3 innings. In his career against the Pirates, Garcia is 1-1, 0.73 in five career appearances, although he hasn’t faced them since 2012.