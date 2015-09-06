OF Randal Grichuk (right elbow) is scheduled to see a doctor to figure out if he can start throwing again. Grichuk has been on the disabled list since Aug. 17 after injuring himself on a throw in a loss against Miami. A Rookie of the Year candidate before going on the shelf, Grichuk was batting .284 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs while playing plus defense at all three outfield positions.

RHP Lance Lynn (ankle) will get a start in the upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs that starts Monday in Busch Stadium. Lynn’s scheduled Friday night start was skipped after he was injured Aug. 29 in a 6-0 shutout win at San Francisco while fielding a grounder. Lynn will pitch either Monday or Tuesday.

1B Matt Adams (right quad) suffered a minor setback in his rehab last week when it was discovered his left leg needed strengthening. Adams, who many thought was out for the season when he went on the disabled list on May 27, hopes he can return this month. Adams batted only .243 with four home runs and 20 RBIs before being injured while legging out a double on May 26.

RHP John Lackey will take the ball Sunday night for the finale of a three-game series with Pittsburgh. Lackey is coming off a no-decision in an 8-5 win Monday night over Washington, giving up one earned run on four hits over six innings while fanning eight. In his only appearance against the Pirates this year,

LHP Jaime Garcia was outstanding on Saturday and led St. Louis to a big win over Pittsburgh with seven shutout innings. Garcia walked only one, suckering several Pirates to swing at pitches that fell out of the strike zone after they committed to swinging, and struck out a season-high nine while allowing only four hits. Garcia lowered his ERA to 1.89.