OF Randal Grichuk (strained right elbow) was activated off the 15-day disabled list Sunday, although he won’t be available to do anything but pinch-run for the next few games. Grichuk is hoping to be cleared to hit in games by next weekend in Cincinnati, and he hopes to start throwing next week. A Rookie of the Year candidate before the injury, Grichuk is hitting .284 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs.

RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) has been ruled out for the season’s remainder, according to GM John Mozeliak. Walden will need to undergo surgery to avoid a lengthy rehab. The eighth-inning setup man enjoyed a great April, allowing just one earned run in 12 appearances, but he hasn’t been able to recover from the injury that has shelved him since April 30.

RHP Lance Lynn (ankle) will return to the rotation Monday when he starts the opener of a home series with the Cubs. Lynn hasn’t pitched since injuring himself after working 7 1/3 scoreless innings Aug. 29 at San Francisco in a 6-0 win. In his career against Chicago, Lynn is 6-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 13 career appearances, 12 starts. He lost two starts against the Cubs earlier this year.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) threw a simulated game Sunday, pitching to teammates Matt Holliday and Matt Adams, as he attempts to come back before the season’s end. Belisle went on the disabled list June 26 with a 1-1 record and a 3.00 ERA in 30 appearances out of the bullpen. It is not known what his next step will be in his comeback.

RHP John Lackey’s 22nd quality start in 28 outings wasn’t good enough to produce a win Sunday night. Lackey gave up 10 hits and three runs over 7 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts, but with Pirates RHP Gerrit Cole limiting St. Louis to just two singles, Lackey was doomed. Lackey induced three double-play balls, tying his single-season high of 23 with five more starts remaining.