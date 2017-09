RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, marking his fifth and final trip this year on the Memphis-St. Louis shuttle. Tuivailala is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 outings with the Cardinals.

2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) didn’t start for the second straight game. Wong pinch-hit in the ninth inning Monday and reached first base on a wild pitch after a third strike.