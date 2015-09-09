RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, marking his fifth and final trip this year on the Memphis-St. Louis shuttle. Tuivailala is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 outings with the Cardinals.

RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for the fifth time this year. Tuivailala, whose fastball has been clocked at 100 mph, is 0-1 with a 1.64 ERA in 11 outings with the Cardinals, and he hasn’t allowed a run in his past nine appearances. With Memphis, Tuivailala went 3-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 17 saves in 43 games, 45 innings.

OF Randal Grichuk’s first swing since coming off the 15-day disabled list resulted in a 451-foot homer into the third deck in left field, initiating a five-run Cardinals rally in the seventh inning that gave them life. Grichuk got a second at-bat in the inning, but he fanned with the bases loaded for the third out. Grichuk is still not cleared to play in the field because of his right elbow inflammation, and he might not see action in the field for a few more days.

2B Kolten Wong (calf tightness) didn't start for the second straight game. Wong pinch-hit in the ninth inning Monday and reached first base on a wild pitch after a third strike.

2B Kolten Wong (calf) didn’t start for the second consecutive game but was available off the bench if needed. Wong reported tightness Monday and didn’t start, but he pinch-hit in the ninth inning that day and reached first on a third strike that got by the catcher for a wild pitch. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny switched Matt Carpenter from third base to second base Tuesday.

RHP Michael Wacha was pounded by the Cubs for six hits and six runs in four innings, absorbing just his fifth loss of the year. Wacha didn’t have his command, much like RHP Lance Lynn on Monday, and he left a spate of pitches over the plate’s middle against a hot-hitting team. Skipped from his previous turn in the rotation for rest purposes, Wacha said the layoff had nothing to do with his performance Tuesday night.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Wednesday in the series finale against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. Martinez absorbed a 9-1 loss Friday night against Pittsburgh, needing 100 pitches to cover five innings, during which he allowed seven hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts. Martinez is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three appearances against Chicago this year, beating the Cubs 8-1 on June 28.