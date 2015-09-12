2B Kolten Wong has missed four games with a calf injury but he could return to the Cardinals lineup as early as Saturday. He took ground balls on Friday and will be evaluated again Saturday. “We’ll trust our medical team,” said manager Mike Matheny. Wong is among the Cards’ best clutch hitters with a team-leading 25 two-out RBIs.

2B Greg Garcia leads the Cardinals with eight pinch-hits. He earned a start on Friday night and homered for second time in his career and first time since June 26. “He continues to give us good at-bats,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He’s a ballplayer. That’s the best way to describe him. He works hard to find ways to help us out.”

RHP John Lackey gave the struggling Cardinals rotation exactly what it needed with seven strong innings Friday night before the game was suspended by rain. Lackey allowed two runs and seven hits with three walks and 10 strikouts over 112 pitches. “He was terrific,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He just got better when the heat got turned up.”

C Ed Easley was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. It’s his second stint with St. Louis this year.