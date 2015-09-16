RHP Joe Kelly left in the third inning of the game against Baltimore due to what the team called right shoulder tightness and fatigue.

RHP Carlos Martinez struck out nine over eight innings of work but did not receive a decision Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 10-inning, 3-1 victory over the Brewers. Martinez scattered four hits and two walks but only allowed one run. He’s held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 29 appearances (27 starts) this season.

OF Matt Holliday, who was out with a strained right quadriceps, was activated from the disabled list before the series opener at Milwaukee.

OF Matt Holliday was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday but did not play in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory at Milwaukee. Holliday had played just 11 games between June 8 and July 29, when he was placed on the disabled list with a strained right quadriceps. He was batting .290 with four home runs and 31 RBIs. He was voted a starter on the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career but did not play due to injury.

SS Jhonny Peralta had two hits Tuesday, including an RBI single in the sixth that tied the game at 1-1. The RBI was Peralta’s 61st of the season but his first since Sept. 1. Since then, he’s batting .179 (5-for-28) with two walks and seven strikeouts.

OF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games with a 3-for-4 night that included two doubles and the game-winning, two-run home run. Heyward also walked and reached on a fielder’s choice. During his streak, he’s batting .478 (11-for-23) with three runs, four doubles and five RBIs. His two doubles Tuesday gave him a career-high 32 for the season.