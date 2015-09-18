OF Tommy Pham hit two home runs and finished with three hits Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 5-4 victory at Milwaukee. He had hit just two in his first 42 major league games. Pham has started 30 games this season, largely in place of Matt Holliday, who remains limited to pinch-hitting duties after returning from a stint on the disabled list.

3B Matt Carpenter homered for the 22nd time this season, part of a three-hit day against the Brewers. Carpenter has hits in four of his last five games and has reached base in seven of his last eight. He has 43 multi-hit games this season including three three-hit contests.

1B Matt Adams was back on the bench Wednesday but in good shape after making his first start since May 26 Tuesday. Adams missed 91 games to undergo surgery on his right quadriceps and is 2-for-5 with a home run since being activated Sept. 9. Adams appeared as a pinch hitter and lined out for RHP Seth Maness in the eighth inning.

OF Jason Heyward went 0-for-4 Wednesday, snapping his hitting streak at six games. During that stretch, Heyward was 11-for-23 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs. While he went hitless Wednesday, he did draw a walk and has reached base in 10 straight contests.