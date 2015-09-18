OF Tommy Pham followed up his two-homer game Wednesday with another impressive performance Thursday, picking up three hits, scoring twice and driving in a pair during the Cardinals’ 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. Pham is batting .272 in 38 games with the Cardinals this season and is 7-for-12 with five runs, three home runs and eight RBIs in his past three games.

3B Matt Carpenter collected his fourth three-hit game of the season, finishing a triple short of the cycle Thursday in St. Louis’ 6-3 victory at Milwaukee. Carpenter hit his second home run in as many games. He has a hit in five of his past six games and has reached base in eight of his past nine.

OF Matt Holliday appeared in a game for the first time since July 29, striking out in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter for 1B Matt Adams. Holliday was activated from the disabled list Tuesday but will be limited to pinch-hitting role for the immediate future in the hopes of not aggravating his right quad.

C Yadier Molina got a day off Thursday after striking out four times in a game for the first time in his career. He went 0-for-9 in the first two games of a three-game series at Milwaukee, and he is 1-for-14 in his past three outings.