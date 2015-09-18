FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 18, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Tommy Pham followed up his two-homer game Wednesday with another impressive performance Thursday, picking up three hits, scoring twice and driving in a pair during the Cardinals’ 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. Pham is batting .272 in 38 games with the Cardinals this season and is 7-for-12 with five runs, three home runs and eight RBIs in his past three games.

3B Matt Carpenter collected his fourth three-hit game of the season, finishing a triple short of the cycle Thursday in St. Louis’ 6-3 victory at Milwaukee. Carpenter hit his second home run in as many games. He has a hit in five of his past six games and has reached base in eight of his past nine.

OF Matt Holliday appeared in a game for the first time since July 29, striking out in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter for 1B Matt Adams. Holliday was activated from the disabled list Tuesday but will be limited to pinch-hitting role for the immediate future in the hopes of not aggravating his right quad.

C Yadier Molina got a day off Thursday after striking out four times in a game for the first time in his career. He went 0-for-9 in the first two games of a three-game series at Milwaukee, and he is 1-for-14 in his past three outings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.