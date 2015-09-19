RHP Lance Lynn walked a career high six in 3 1/3 innings Friday against the Cubs. One walk was intentional. He is the first St. Louis starter to walk six in a game since Shelby Miller on Aug. 16, 2014, against San Diego. Lynn is also the first Cardinals starter to walk six or more in fewer than four innings since Todd Wellemeyer in 2007.

OF Matt Holliday was hit by a pitch in the back part of his helmet Friday but appears OK.

C Yodier Molina was out of the lineup Friday for the second straight game for rest. He went 0-for-9 with six strikeouts in two games against the Milwaukee Brewers. Tony Cruz started at catcher for the second straight game.

1B Brandon Moss went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored against the Cubs to snap an 11-game skid without an extra-base hit. He raised his average from .229 to .248.