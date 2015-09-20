3B Matt Carpenter hit his 24th home run, a two-run shot, Saturday against the Cubs. He was 2-for-5 in his 45th multi-hit game of the season. He has homered in three of his last four games.

RHP Michael Wacha allowed four runs and allowed a season-high-tying four walks in five innings Saturday against the Cubs. He is 3-3 with a 4.86 ERA in nine career games against Chicago. He has given up four home runs in his last two starts against the Cubs.

OF Matt Holliday tested his quadriceps on the field before Saturday’s game against the Cubs. He has been pinch hitting since returning from the disabled list on Tuesday. He didn’t play Saturday.

C Yadier Molina returned to the Cardinals starting lineup Saturday against the Cubs after sitting out the previous two games for rest. He went 0-for-4 with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.