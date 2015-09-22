1B Xavier Scruggs was designated for assignment by the Cardinals, who needed to clear a roster spot for an extra catcher with Yadier Molina ailing Scruggs, 27, hit .262/.279/.310 with no homers and seven RBIs in 17 games for St. Louis this year. He batted .238.341/.410 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 109 games for Triple-A Memphis.

C Travis Tartamella had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis, giving the Cardinals depth behind the plate with C Yadier Molina sidelined. Tartamella, 27, hit .203/.236/.246 with no homers and nine RBIs in 40 games for Memphis this year. He has no previous major league experience.

C Yadier Molina was shut down for at least five to seven days after it was revealed that he has a slight ligament tear in his left thumb.