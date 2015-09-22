1B Xavier Scruggs was designated for assignment by the Cardinals, who needed to clear a roster spot for an extra catcher with Yadier Molina ailing Scruggs, 27, hit .262/.279/.310 with no homers and seven RBIs in 17 games for St. Louis this year. He batted .238.341/.410 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 109 games for Triple-A Memphis.

1B Xavier Scruggs was designated for assignment Monday so that the Cardinals could put C Travis Tartamella on the roster. Scruggs batted .238 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 109 games at Memphis, falling off in the season’s second half. He hit .262 with seven RBIs in 42 at-bats for St. Louis. The club has 10 days to decide what to do with Scruggs, who is 27 years old and has been in the St. Louis system since 2008.

C Travis Tartamella had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis, giving the Cardinals depth behind the plate with C Yadier Molina sidelined. Tartamella, 27, hit .203/.236/.246 with no homers and nine RBIs in 40 games for Memphis this year. He has no previous major league experience.

C Travis Tartamella had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis in order to give St. Louis a third catcher while Yadier Molina is sidelined. Tartamella hit .203 with nine RBIs in 118 at-bats this year for Memphis, and has hit better than .226 just once in seven minor league seasons. If he gets into a game during the regular season’s last two weeks, it would mark his major league debut.

RHP John Lackey gets the ball Tuesday night when St. Louis continues its series with Cincinnati. The team’s most consistent starter this year, Lackey fired seven shutout innings Thursday night in a 6-3 win at Milwaukee for his 24th quality start in 30 outings. Lackey will face the Reds for the fifth time this year. He went 0-2 with a 3.33 ERA in his first four appearances.

C Yadier Molina was shut down for at least five to seven days after it was revealed that he has a slight ligament tear in his left thumb.

RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles tendon surgery in April) was cleared for baseball activity, and he will throw a simulated game Saturday.

LHP Jaime Garcia settled down after a shaky first inning and gave St. Louis seven good innings Monday night, permitting just five hits and a run with two walks and five strikeouts. He retired 14 of 15 batters after allowing Brandon Phillips’ RBI single in the first, using only 61 pitches to get through innings two through seven. It was Garcia’s 14th quality start in 18 outings.