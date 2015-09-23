RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned his first save since May 5, when he was a member of the Marlins. He got the call with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Jonathan Broxton unavailable for duty because of recent appearances. Cishek’s save was No. 95 of his career. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said he considers Cishek one of the game’s best closers.

3B Matt Carpenter hit his 40th double of the season, making him the fifth player in the National League to reach that level. Carpenter, who missed some time early in the season due to fatigue and has been inconsistent at times, has 13 extra-base hits in September.

LHP Kevin Siegrist made his 75th appearance Tuesday, tops in baseball, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. He became the sixth lefty in Cards history to make 75 or more appearances, joining Steve Kline (twice), Ray King (twice) and Denny Reyes. He has fanned 85 in 68 2/3 innings.

RHP John Lackey threw his sixth consecutive quality start Tuesday, limiting the Reds to one run in seven innings. Since Aug. 26, Lackey is 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA. He allowed more than three runs only once in his past 19 starts.