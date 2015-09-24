RF Randal Grichuk belted his 17th homer in the second, a towering 421-foot shot to left-center that had more hang time than a Ray Guy punt. It was Grichuk’s 45th extra-base hit, tying Joc Pederson of the Los Angeles Dodgers for second among major league rookies. Grichuk also walked and scored before leaving the blowout after six innings.

RHP Lance Lynn made his case for inclusion in the postseason rotation Wednesday night, tossing six scoreless innings against Cincinnati and bagging his 12th win of the year. Lynn exhibited his best stuff since a 6-0 win at San Francisco on Aug. 29, showing late life on his fastball and inducing a spate of weak outs. Manager Mike Matheny said Lynn made adjustments to his delivery that helped him with his fastball accuracy.

RHP Michael Wacha gets the start Thursday night when St. Louis opens a four-game series with Milwaukee in Busch Stadium. Wacha has been up-and-down in his three September starts, absorbing a 5-4 loss Saturday at the Chicago Cubs after allowing four runs over five innings. It will be his first outing against the Brewers this year and just his four career appearance against them.

LF Matt Holliday started for the first time Wednesday since being activated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 15, batting third and going 1-for-3 with an RBI double. Holliday missed nearly three months due to two DL stints after injuries to his right quad. If he can play at close to his normal form over the season’s final 12 days, he figures to be the team’s No. 3 hitter for what it hopes will be a long postseason run.

RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles) threw a simulated game of 25 pitches Wednesday and plans to throw another one either Friday or Saturday. If things go well, Wainwright could get into a game during the team’s final road trip to Pittsburgh and Atlanta next week. He has been out since April 25, so any action before the season ends would mean Wainwright returned in five months from an injury that usually requires a much longer rehab period.