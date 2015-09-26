1B Xavier Scruggs, designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. Scruggs batted .238 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 109 games at Memphis, falling off in the season’s second half. He hit .262 with seven RBIs in 42 at-bats for St. Louis. The 27-year-old and has been in the St. Louis system since 2008.

2B Kolten Wong was given the night off, with INF Greg Garcia starting in his place. Wong is locked in a 2-for-20 skid that’s lowered his average to .262.

RHP Michael Wacha managed to keep one bad inning from ruining his start Thursday night, even getting the win when St. Louis erased a 3-0 deficit in the middle innings to take a 7-3 decision. But Wacha’s outing wasn’t exactly impressive, as he lasted just five innings and allowed nine baserunners (six hits, three walks) with only one strikeout. He’s not yet a lock for the postseason rotation despite a 17-6 record and 3.15 ERA.

RHP Carlos Martinez gets the start Friday night when St. Louis continues its series with Milwaukee. Martinez is coming off a 4-3 win Sunday at the Chicago Cubs, lasting 6 2/3 innings and giving up just two runs. He’s excelled against Brewers hitting this year, pitching to an 0.60 ERA in two starts, and owns a 1.35 career ERA against Milwaukee in 33 1/3 innings.

1B/OF Stephen Piscotty drove in the team’s last four runs in Thursday night’s win, making another case for his inclusion in the postseason lineup. While his 19-52 walk-strikeout ratio might concern some, Piscotty is hitting .313-6-37 in his first 58 MLB games and has six game-winning RBI, which says something for his ability to adjust his approach to the game situation.

LF Matt Holliday didn’t start Thursday night, although manager Mike Matheny said it was by design instead of a byproduct of any setback from his first start since reinjuring his right quad on July 29. Holliday was 1-for-3 Wednesday night with a double off the right-center field wall before leaving after five innings with the Cardinals ahead 6-0 and on their way to a 10-2 win.

SS Jhonny Peralta homered for the first time since Aug. 1, a three-run shot in the fourth inning that wiped out Milwaukee’s 3-0 lead. It was the 17th homer for Peralta, who added a single in the seventh and reached base three times on the night. A couple of days off earlier this month for Peralta may finally be paying dividends.

OF Jason Heyward is the second right fielder in Cardinals history with at least 32 doubles and 23 steals in the same year. The other is Pepper Martin, who had 36 and 23 back in 1936.