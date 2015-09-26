2B Kolten Wong was given the night off, with INF Greg Garcia starting in his place. Wong is locked in a 2-for-20 skid that’s lowered his average to .262.

2B Kolten Wong got the night off from the starting lineup as Greg Garcia filled in at second base. Wong is in the middle of a 2-for-20 skid that has dropped his average to .262, and he hasn’t homered since July 27, when he walloped a grand slam to beat Cincinnati. But he should be back in the lineup tomorrow night and will be an important piece to the team in the postseason.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal gave up just his second homer of the year and it cost him the game, as Khris Davis took him deep to start the ninth. Rosenthal hadn’t allowed a long ball since Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang went yard in the ninth inning on May 3 to force extra innings in a game St. Louis won in 14 innings.

RHP Carlos Martinez (right shoulder tightness) left the game after 1/3 of an inning and seven pitches. After the game, Martinez said through interpreter Jon Jay that he wasn’t too concerned about his shoulder and feels he’ll start again before the regular season ends next weekend. But the team will reevaluate Martinez Saturday before it decides what happens next.

LHP Tyler Lyons threw 3 2/3 innings after Martinez left and might have gotten the win if St. Louis hadn’t blown a 3-1 lead with 10 outs remaining. Lyons gave up just two hits and a run, whiffing five in a row at one stretch with a wipeout slider. He’s been very effective at times as a long reliever, where he doesn’t have to work through a batting order more than twice.

OF Jason Heyward is the second right fielder in Cardinals history with at least 32 doubles and 23 steals in the same year. The other is Pepper Martin, who had 36 and 23 back in 1936.

LHP Jaime Garcia shoots for his third win of the year against Milwaukee on Saturday night. Garcia was no-decisioned on Monday night against Cincinnati, giving up just one run over seven innings in a game that St. Louis rallied to win 2-1. He’s 8-4 with a 3.04 ERA in 16 career appearances against the Brewers, 15 of them starts, and has pitched to a 2.21 ERA in his three starts against them this year.