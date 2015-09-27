3B Matt Carpenter (left hip tightness) left Saturday’s game after five innings, but said after the game that he could start on Sunday.

RHP Carlos Martinez (right shoulder tightness) has been shut down for the season, ending a good first year as an big league starter.

RHP John Lackey gets the start in St. Louis’ final regular season home game Sunday against Milwaukee.

RHP Adam Wainwright (left Achilles) threw 27 pitches in a simulated game Saturda.

LHP Jaime Garcia breezed through another start Saturday night, giving up seven hits and a run in eight innings and picking up his 10th win.