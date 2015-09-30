3B Matt Carpenter is finishing the regular season on a good note. He is 19-for-52 (.365) with six home runs, 11 runs scored and 10 RBIs in his last 13 games.

RHP Michael Wacha (17-6, 3.15 ERA) will start the first game of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader at Pittsburgh as the Cardinals would clinch their third straight National League Central title with a win. Wacha is 6-2 with a 2.90 ERA in his last 10 starts and 3-0 with a 1.93 ERA against the Pirates in six career games, including five starts. He is the first Cardinals’ pitcher 24 or younger to win 17 games in a season since Joe Magrane in 1989.

RHP Tyler Lyons (2-1, 3.96 ERA) will start the second game of Wednesday’s day-night doubleheader at Pittsburgh. Lyons is taking the rotation spot of RHP Carlos Martinez, who sustained a season-ending shoulder strain in the first inning of his start Sept. 25 against Milwaukee. Lyons will be making his eight start of the season but first since Sept. 2. He is 0-2 with a 3.51 ERA against the Pirates in six career games, including three starts. Pittsburgh INF/OF Josh Harrison is 5-for-12 (.417) with a double and a triple against Lyons and LF Starling Marte is 3-for-8 (.375) with a triple and a home run.

OF/1B Stephen Piscotty was released from Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday after leaving Monday night’s 3-0 win at Pittsburgh with a head contusion following a violent collision with CF Peter Bourjos. Piscotty passed all the concussion and neurological tests and has been cleared to play, though the Cardinals don’t have a timetable for his return. Piscotty, who was playing left, was kneed in head by Bourjos, who was able to hold on to the ball after catching a deep drive by Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison.

C Yadier Molina returned to the team Tuesday after having his injured left thumb examined Monday by team doctors in St. Louis. Molina, who has been out since Sept. 21 with a partially torn left ligament, will be reexamined Sunday but said he is encouraged about being available for postseason play because the strength in his thumb is improving.

RHP Adam Wainwright will be activated from the disabled list prior to Wednesday’s doubleheader at Pittsburgh and will be available to pitch in relief. Wainwright, the longtime ace of the rotation, has been out since April 26 with a torn left Achilles but overcame long odds to return this season. The Cardinals will initially limit him to one-inning stints.