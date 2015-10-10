CF Tommy Pham sparked a three-run eighth inning rally with a 431-foot pinch-homer into the seats in left-center, making him the first Cardinal to homer in his first postseason at-bat since OF Randal Grichuk took Clayton Kershaw deep last October. It was the first pinch-homer in the postseason for St. Louis since Oscar Taveras victimized San Francisco last October.

LF Stephen Piscotty’s first postseason game contained no jitters, just more of the same production that marked his play since his July 21 call-up from Triple-A Memphis. After doubling and scoring in the first, Piscotty sealed the verdict with a two-run homer in the eighth, making him the third St. Louis rookie in two years to go long in his first postseason game.

RHP John Lackey was at his postseason best Friday night, checking Chicago on two hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings to capture Game 1 of the NLDS. Lackey mostly stuck with his fastball, which averaged 92.7 mph, the fastest it’s been all season. He fanned five and walked one, taking advantage of an extra-wide strike zone from plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and improved to 8-5 in 18 postseason starts.

C Yadier Molina (left thumb) returned after missing the regular season’s last 13 games and went 0-for-3, but enjoyed a great game behind the plate, stealing a spate of strikes for pitcher John Lackey on borderline pitches. Manager Mike Matheny said Molina took good swings at the plate, although he really didn’t hit the ball with any authority against Jon Lester.

LHP Jaime Garcia was an easy call to take the ball for Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday. Garcia is coming off a 4-0 loss in a tuneup start Oct. 2 in Atlanta, but enjoyed his best MLB season, going 10-6 with a 2.43 ERA over 20 starts. Garcia hasn’t faced Chicago since April 23, 2012, but is 2-1 with a 2.00 ERA in six career outings (five starts) against the Cubs. He could neutralize some of Chicago’s dangerous left-handed bats.