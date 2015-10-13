RHP Michael Wacha allowed four home runs in six career postseason appearances prior to allowing three in 4 1/3 innings against the Cubs on Monday. “He probably got better as he went, he just had trouble early on,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He really did manage the damage overall. I thought his fastball as he was finishing up was probably the best it’s been all night.” Including four regular-season starts, Wacha has a 7.11 ERA against the Cubs this season.

1B Stephen Piscotty was 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs. His two-run homer in the ninth inning trimmed the final margin and was his second long ball in three postseason games. Piscotty is 5-for-12 in the series.

LF Matt Holliday went 1-for-3 with walk and two runs. His first runs of the postseason were the 13th and 14th of his Cardinals career in Division Series action. He is tied with Edgar Renteria for third most in Cardinals history in that category.

RHP John Lackey gets the start Tuesday on three days’ rest as the Cardinals seek to prevent a Cubs clincher in the NL Division Series.

RF Jason Heyward was 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two RBIs. He recorded his second career postseason homer and first since Game 3 of the 2013 NL Division Series at Los Angeles with the Braves. Heyward had St. Louis’ first hit in the second inning Monday.