OF Tommy Pham was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain on Monday (April 4). Pham left the Cardinals’ season opener in the bottom of the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. He grounded out in the first inning in his only plate appearance. Pham, 28, batted .268 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 52 games as a rookie last season.

INF Aledmys Diaz was recalled from the Cardinals’ Triple-A Memphis club. Diaz, 25, batted .265 (9-for-34) with five RBIs in 15 games this spring. The right-handed hitting Cuban native was signed by the Cardinals to a free agent contract in March 2014. The 6-1, 195-pound Diaz batted .380 with three home runs in 14 games at Memphis to close out the 2015 season and he posted a .315 batting average with four homers and 14 RBIs in 20 games played during the Arizona Fall League season last year.