FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 6, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Tommy Pham was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain on Monday (April 4). Pham left the Cardinals’ season opener in the bottom of the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. He grounded out in the first inning in his only plate appearance. Pham, 28, batted .268 with five home runs and 18 RBIs in 52 games as a rookie last season.

INF Aledmys Diaz was recalled from the Cardinals’ Triple-A Memphis club. Diaz, 25, batted .265 (9-for-34) with five RBIs in 15 games this spring. The right-handed hitting Cuban native was signed by the Cardinals to a free agent contract in March 2014. The 6-1, 195-pound Diaz batted .380 with three home runs in 14 games at Memphis to close out the 2015 season and he posted a .315 batting average with four homers and 14 RBIs in 20 games played during the Arizona Fall League season last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.