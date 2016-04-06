OF Tommy Pham is expected to miss up to a month with the strained left oblique he sustained Sunday, an injury that forced him from the game in the second inning. Pham was placed on the 15-day Monday. Pham started the opener in left field while OF/1B Matt Holliday played first base for the first time in his 13-year career. However, Holliday will play primarily left field while Pham is out.

RHP Mike Leake (11-10, 3.70 ERA in 2015) will make his Cardinals’ debut Wednesday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh in the finale of a three-game series. Leake signed a five-year, $80 million contract as a free agent in the offseason after pitching for the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants last season. Leake had a 2.25 ERA in Grapefruit League play with 24 strikeouts in 20 innings. He is 8-3 with a 3.01 ERA against the Pirates in 24 career starts.

2B Kolten Wong was on the bench Tuesday night after going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on opening day. Gyorko started in his place. Wong has said he wants to show he deserves to play against left-handed pitching this season but was not in the lineup against Pirates LHP Jon Niese following his struggles against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano on Sunday. However, Wong did have a pinch-hit single off Watson, one of the top lefty relievers in the game, in the seventh inning.

1B Matt Adams was on the bench Tuesday night, though he went 0-for-1 after coming into the game in the 10th inning as part of a double switch. He entered Sunday’s 4-1 loss in the second inning when Tommy Pham was hurt but went 0-for-4, including flying out to end the game with runners on second and third.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker will be the Cardinals’ fourth outfielder now that Tommy Pham is on the disabled list. Hazelbaker made the team in spring training after spending the first seven seasons of his professional career in the minor leagues. He had his first major league hit Tuesday night with a pinch-hit double off Pirates RHP Mark Melancon in the ninth inning after striking out against Pirates LHP Tony Watson on Sunday as a pinch hitter in his debut.

SS Aledmys Diaz was in the lineup for his major league debut Tuesday night, a day after being recalled from Triple-A Memphis, and went 1-for-3 with a strikeout while also making an error in a 6-5 loss at Pittsburgh in 11 innings. He singled in his first plate appearance in the third inning off Pirates LHP Jon Niese. INF Jeff Gyorko started at shortstop Sunday in the opening-day loss to the Pirates as SS Jhonny Peralta (torn left thumb ligament) and SS Ruben Tejada (left quadriceps strain) began the season on the DL. The Cardinals would prefer to keep Gyorko in a utility infielder’s role while giving Diaz a chance to prove he can be a starting shortstop in the major leagues. Diaz, 25, was signed by the Cardinals in 2007 after he defected from Cuba.

C Brayan Pena underwent arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his left knee and is expected to be out for approximately one month. C Eric Fryer will serve as C Yadier Molina’s backup while Pena recovers.

1B Brandon Moss started at first base on Tuesday night and went 1-for-4 with a double while 1B Mark Adams sat. The two left-handed hitters competed for the starting job in spring training but both were so unimpressive that the Cardinals began experimenting with Holliday at first base.