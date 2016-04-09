2B Kolton Wong has hit safely in all three games in which he’s played after his 1-for-3 effort on Friday. But Wong was picked off by Atlanta reliever Jim Johnson. Wong also walked and scored on an infield single.

1B Matt Adams made the most of his first start of the season. Adams was hit by a pitch on the foot and later singled a scored on a wild pitch. Adams also nearly saved SS Jedd Gyorko an error on a low throw in the first inning.

RHP Carlos Martinez (14-7, 3.01) will be making his first start of the season on Saturday. He appeared in five games against the Braves, one of them a start, and compiled a 1-0 record. Martinez has allowed no earned runs in 10 2/3 innings against Atlanta.

INF Aledmys Diaz hit his first career home run, a pinch-hit shot that tied the game. Diaz, a rookie from Cuba, became the team’s first player since Brian Barton in 2008 whose first career homer came as a pinch hitter.

LHP Jaime Garcia allowed four runs in the third inning, but did not permit another hit in his first start. Garcia went six innings and allowed five hits, but none after the third. He received no decision. Garcia also drove in a run with an infield hit.