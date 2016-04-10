3B Matt Carpenter was 2-for-3 on Saturday to get his first multi-hit game of the season. Carpenter also walked twice, scored a run a drove in a run with a double, his first extra-base hit of the season.

2B Kolten Wong singled in his first at-bat and has hit safely in four straight games and reached base in all five games. Wong was 3-for-6 and scored three runs on Saturday to improve his batting average to .333.

RHP Carlos Martinez worked six innings and retired the final seven batters he faced in winning his first start of the season on Saturday. In the 8-2 win over the Braves, he gave up two runs and four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He drove in a run on a fielder’s choice and another with a single.

RHP Adam Wainwright will make his 11th career start against Atlanta on Sunday. He’s 8-2 with a 2.54 ERA against the Braves. Wainwright appeared in two games in relief last year in the final series of the season. He started on Opening Day against the Pirates and allowed three runs in six innings of a 4-1 loss.

1B Brandon Moss, who grew up in suburban Atlanta, reached base four times on Saturday against the Braves. He had two hits, walked twice, scored a run and drove in a run. Atlanta remains the only team in the major leagues that Moss has never homered against.