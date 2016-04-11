CF Randal Grichuk didn’t start for the third time in the Cardinals’ opening six-game road trip, but did draw three walks after entering as a pinch hitter. The Opening Day cleanup hitter began the season 1-for-15 with eight strikeouts. Grichuk had a good spring training and is being counted on heavily this season after hitting 17 homers in 103 games last year.

RHP Michael Wacha, who got a no-decision in his first start at Pittsburgh, will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in his second home opener for the Cardinals. He got the win against the Cincinnati Reds in 2014, allowing a run over six innings. Wacha is 2-0 with a 5.87 ERA in four career outings against the Brewers. He began last year 7-0 and has a 6-2 career record in April.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker got his third start in six games Sunday against the Braves and was 2-for-5 with a walk, stolen base, run scored and RBI. The rookie hit a homer in his first start Wednesday in Pittsburgh against the Pirates and went deep again Friday as a pinch hitter in the series opener at Atlanta. He is batting .400.

RHP Adam Wainwright, who gave up three runs in six innings while losing on Opening Day at Pittsburgh, struggled against the Braves at Atlanta on Sunday in a no-decision. He allowed five runs on six hits and five walks over five innings, the big hit against him a three-run homer by No. 8 hitter Drew Stubbs in the fourth inning.

OF/1B Brandon Moss hit a three-run homer in third inning Sunday against the Braves, giving him at least one home run against every major league team in a 10-year career. After being hit by a pitch an inning earlier, Moss connected on a 1-0 changeup for a long blast to center field off Williams Perez. He hit 19 homers last year with Cleveland and the Cardinals, and has 111 home runs for his career.