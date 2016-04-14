OF Tommy Pham (left oblique), who was injured on April 3 in Pittsburgh, could start a rehab assignment late next week.

RHP Mike Leake was a bit better in his start on Wednesday than in his last one, but still missed up in the zone at times and was peppered for eight hits and four runs over six innings. Leake retired seven of eight in one stretch and took a 3-1 lead to the fourth, but was touched for a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Leake has to keep the ball down consistently and that hasn’t happened yet with St. Louis.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal rarely gives up homers, but he coughed one up in the ninth to Domingo Santana that cost the Cardinals the game on Wednesday. It was only the 12th long ball he has permitting in three-plus seasons as a big leaguer, evidence of how hard he is to time up. Rosenthal’s command betrayed him in this one, as he went to full counts on the first three men and walked Kirk Nieuwenhuis before Santana’s blast.

LHP Marco Gonzales (elbow) has elected to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season. General manager John Mozeliak said the operation could happen as early as Friday.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the call Thursday when St. Louis finishes its series with Milwaukee. Garcia had a no-decision Friday night in the team’s 7-4 win at Atlanta, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks in six innings while fanning six. Garcia is 9-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 17 career outings against the Brewers, going 3-1, 1.91 in four starts last year.