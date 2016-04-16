SS Ruben Tejada (left quad strain) started a rehab assignment Thursday night at Double-A Springfield, going 1-for-3. Tejada could join the Cardinals as early as Sunday and should be in the mix for work, given the team’s trouble defensively. St. Louis made 12 errors in the first eight games, 11 by infielders or pitchers, and Tejada is considered to be an excellent defender, although a bit light with the bat.

3B Matt Carpenter doubled twice and knocked in two runs, giving him eight RBIs in his past five games. It was the 17th time in his career that Carpenter doubled twice in a game. Carpenter, who leads the team with nine RBIs, is 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Carlos Martinez draws the start Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series with visiting Cincinnati. Martinez posted a 12-2 win Saturday night in Atlanta, giving up two runs in six innings while fanning five during his 99-pitch outing. Martinez is 3-1 in 14 career outings against the Reds, going 1-0 in three starts last year while pitching to a 2.12 ERA.

C Yadier Molina’s second-inning double was his 124th at Busch Stadium III, making him the all-time leader in the ballpark that opened in 2006. Molina enjoyed his third straight multi-hit game, the 28th time in his career he has accomplished that, and he owns a five-game hitting streak that has pushed his average to .324. He is pulling more balls sharply in the early going, an indication that his thumb isn’t bothering him.

LHP Jaime Garcia pitched probably the best game of his career Thursday, firing a one-hit shutout and whiffing a career-high 13 on Thursday in a 7-0 victory over Milwaukee. Garcia didn’t throw a single pitch over 92 mph, but his ball moved so late and so dramatically that the Brewers didn’t have a chance. Perhaps three balls were hit hard all day off Garcia, whose shutout was his first since May 6, 2011 -- also against the Brewers.