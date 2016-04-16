SS Ruben Tejada (left quad strain) went 1-for-3 with a double in the first game of his rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield on Thursday night.

SS Ruben Tejada (left quad strain) started his rehab assignment Thursday at Double-A Springfield and went 1-for-3 with a double. Tejada is expected to play two more games there and join the Cardinals on Sunday. He was injured on March 31 in St. Louis’ spring training finale against the New York Yankees in Tampa.

RHP Carlos Martinez cruised to his second win Friday night without his best stuff, but still delivered a solid game. Martinez gave up six hits and three runs over seven innings with a walk and six strikeouts. Working at a brisk pace, Martinez threw 65 of 89 pitches for strikes, acquiring eight outs on first or second pitches. That’s part of the maturation process.

SS Aledmys Diaz’s eight extra-base hits in his first eight games established a franchise record, breaking Johnny Mize’s 80-year old mark of seven. Diaz blasted a three-run homer in the third and a double in the seventh. Manager Mike Matheny said Diaz’s exit speeds registered 110 mph, a sign of how much juice lies in the Cuban’s bat.

1B Matt Holliday passed Roger Maris on the all-time home-run list with his three-run clout in the first inning, the 276th of his career. Holliday then added another homer in the sixth for the 20th multi-homer game of his career. Although he entered the game with a .188 average in 32 at-bats, Holliday felt good about his swing, and Friday night’s results validated his feelings.

RHP Adam Wainwright gets the call Saturday as he tries to bounce back from a rough outing Sunday in Atlanta. Wainwright issued five walks in five innings, giving up six hits and five runs, but was taken off the hook as St. Louis destroyed the Braves bullpen for a 12-7 win. Wainwright has allowed just one run in his last 23 innings against Cincinnati, but is only 8-9, 4.18 in his career against it.