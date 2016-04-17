RHP Michael Wacha will make his third start of the season on Sunday against the Reds. He pitched six scoreless innings in his most recent start on Monday against the Brewers. In 2015, he was 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA against the Reds.

SS Aledmys Diaz was 2-of-4 with two singles on Saturday. He has hit safely in eight of the nine games he has played this season and has a .406 average.

OF Stephen Piscotty’s three-run homer on Saturday was the fourth three-run homer by the Cardinals in the last two games. Including the homer by Brandon Moss in the ninth inning, the Cardinals have hit 19 homers in their first 11 games this season.

SS Ruben Tejada was 1-of-4 with a double in the first two games of his rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield. He opened the year on the disabled list because of a strained quad.

RHP Adam Wainwright’s poor start to the season continued Saturday when he allowed 10 hits and seven runs to the Reds in 5 1/3 innings. Wainwright has an 8.27 ERA and failed to protect a 4-1 lead against the Braves and a 4-0 lead on Saturday against the Reds.