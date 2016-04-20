RHP Seung Hwan Oh continued his brilliant start to his major-league career. The free agent signed from Korea pitched another scoreless inning and has now worked 7 2/3 innings in seven games this season, allowing no runs, one hit, walking five and striking out 13.

SS Ruben Tejada made his debut for the Cardinals on Tuesday night, becoming the fourth player to start at shortstop in the first 14 games of the season as the Cardinals try to find a substitute for injured Jhonny Peralta. Through 13 games, St. Louis shortstops combined for seven errors, three more than any other team at the position in the major leagues.

RHP Carlos Martinez will make his third start of the season on Wednesday. He has allowed five runs in 13 combined innings, but opponents have scored in only two of his 13 innings. He was 2-0 in four starts against the Cubs in 2015.

OF Jeremy Hazelbaker, after a great start to his major league career, has fallen in to a slump. He was 0-of-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday night and is now hitless in his last 15 at-bats, dropping his average to .317.

LHP Jaime Garcia had a string of 15 consecutive scoreless innings snapped when the Cubs scored twice in the fourth inning Tuesday night. Garcia’s streak equaled his longest streak from 2015 but fell short of the longest streak in his career, 19 consecutive scoreless innings in 2010.