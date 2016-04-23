CF Randal Grichuk’s solo homer off Andrew Cashner in the fourth inning was his third of the season and accounted for the Cardinals only run Friday night. It was also the 11th run scored by Grichuk since April 11.

SS Aledmys Diaz singled as a pinch-hitter Friday night after being given the night off. Veteran Ruben Tejada started at shortstop.

RHP Adam Wainwright is 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2012, which was the season following his Tommy John surgery. This was, however, Wainwright’s best outing of the season. He allowed the Padres three runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings to lower his earned run average from 8.27 to 7.25.