3B Matt Carpenter received his first night off Saturday. Manager Mike Matheny said it was “because he’s scuffling.”

INF Jedd Gyorko’s first homer as a Cardinal was his 30th at Petco Park -- the first 29 coming as a member of the Padres. Gyorko has the fifth-most home runs at Petco Park. His 436-foot drive was his third longest at Petco Park.

Jeremy Hazelbaker’s fourth homer of the season on Saturday was also his second pinch-homer of the year and the Cardinals’ seventh pinch-homer. The seven pinch-homers is a major league record for April. The last team to hit seven pinch-homers in a month was the 1958 Philadelphia Phillies (August). Hazelbaker’s homer ended a 0-for-17 drought.

SS Aledmys Diaz had the first five-hit game of his career on Saturday night with two doubles and two RBIs. Diaz is the first Cardinals rookie with five hits in a game since Wally Moon on May 12, 1954, against Pittsburgh. Diaz had a pinch-single on Friday night, giving him six straight hits in the series and raising his batting average 80 points to .467.

RF Stephen Piscotty’s first three-hit game of the season on Saturday included a tying home run in the top of the sixth inning. His seven multi-hit games this month ties C Yadier Molina for the team lead in multi-hit games. He also had a double Saturday night, leaving him a triple shy of the cycle.

