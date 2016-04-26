CF Randal Grichuk, who homered for the Cardinals’ lone run in the series opener Friday night, went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs on Sunday. It was the first time this season that he had three hits and three RBIs in a game. Grichuk scored in all three games and has scored at least one run in 11 of the Cardinals’ past 12 games.

RHP Mike Leake allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits, two walks and a hit batter over five innings Sunday at San Diego. However, he did have his first RBI hit of the season, a fourth-inning single that put the Cardinals temporarily ahead at 3-2. Leake has 24 RBIs in his career, tying Clayton Kershaw for ninth among active pitchers.

2B Jedd Gyorko’s second homer in as many nights at Petco Park for the Cardinals gives him 31 for his career in the Padres’ downtown home. Gyorko also had a triple Sunday and fell a double short of the cycle. “Since this was only the second triple of my career, I think I just blew my best shot at the cycle,” Gyorko said.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal picked up his fifth save of the season Sunday. It was his first save at Petco Park -- and the first save recorded by a Cardinals closer at Petco Park since Eduardo Sanchez had one on May 24, 2011.