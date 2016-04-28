3B Matt Carpenter was 1-for-1 with a single and three walks, one intentional, while hitting third in the batting order for the second time in his career, the first time as a starter. “My typical answer is that he’s one of those guys who could bat anywhere in the lineup,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “(Three) would be a real fit. What do you want from that spot? A guy that can drive the ball. Drive runs in. Just one of your better hitters. I’d say he fits those.” Carpenter hit third when LF Matt Holliday (right leg cramp) was held out of the lineup after suffering his injury in the third inning Monday. Carpenter’s career OPS entering the game was .828.

2B Kolten Wong (flu) missed his third straight start while under the weather. Wong entered Monday’s game in a double-switch when LHP Kevin Siegrist was brought in as the third pitcher used in Arizona’s nine-run sixth inning in their 12-7 victory. Wong committed a fielding error in the sixth and also lost the ball in the transfer on a potential double-play grounder, and was replaced by INF Ruben Tejada in the seventh.

LF Jeremy Hazelbaker was 2-for-4 with a walk while hitting leadoff for the first time this season. Hazelbaker has spent most of the season in the No. 2 spot, but he moved up when usual leadoff hitter 3B Matt Carpenter was dropped to third. “It has as much to do with Hazelbaker was anything else,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Put him up there and see what how he does. He’s well-rounded. He can get on, make things happen on the bases. Hurt you with the long ball. Just give us another look and see how it plays out.” Hazelbaker broke a 1-for-22 slump with a homer and a triple Monday after replacing LF Matt Holliday in the third inning

LF Matt Holliday (right leg cramp) was held out of the starting lineup after leaving Monday’s game in the third inning, but he participated in pregame work and the Cardinals do not seem to believe his absence will be lengthy. “He’s running around like a spring chicken,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. No tests were done, Matheny said. “After taking him out yesterday, planning to give him a day,” Matheny said. “Let’s not take it much farther than that.”

1B Brandon Moss has three homers run in four at-bats while hitting with two outs and runners in scoring position this season. He padded that stat with a two-out, three-run homer to cap a five-run fifth inning in an 8-2 victory at Arizona on Tuesday. “That’s a stark contrast from last year,” Moss said. “I really struggled, put a lot of pressure on myself last year just to hit with runners on base. When you do that it doesn’t work out very well. This year I am trying to relax in those at-bats. I‘m seeing the ball in those at-bats in those at-bats and I have a better approach this year.”