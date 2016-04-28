INF Ruben Tejada made his first start of the season at third base on Wednesday.

INF Ruben Tejada was 1-for-5 and scored twice in his first start at third base this season when 3B Matt Carpenter opened at first. “We want him on the field somewhere where he can use his athleticism,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “I think he is going to look good anywhere on the field.” Tejada, who made a throwing error in the first inning, made his other two starts this season at shortstop.

3B Matt Carpenter was 1-for-3 with a two-run single and two walks while making his first start of the season at first base. Manager Mike Matheny started Ruben Tejada at third base and moved Carpenter to first to stack his lineup with right-handed hitters against Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin. Carpenter was the Cardinals’ only left-handed batter in the lineup. Carpenter has played 51 games at first, and he started there 30 times as a rookie in 2012.

2B Kolten Wong (flu) was unavailable Tuesday and was to be used only in an emergency Wednesday, manager Mike Matheny said.

RHP Michael Wacha will bring a 5-2 record and a 2.76 ERA in 14 career starts against the NL West into his start at Arizona on Thursday, although the Diamondbacks are the only NL West he has not beaten, going 0-0 with a 4.60 ERA in three starts. Wacha has made three consecutive quality starts, all victories, and is coming off a win at San Diego in which he pitched six innings but did not record a strikeout.

LF Matt Holliday was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game with a right leg cramp. He was removed in the third inning of Monday’s game after suffering the injury while running out a ground ball.

LF Matt Holliday was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his return to the starting lineup before being removed for a pinch runner in the sixth inning. Holliday left in the third inning of Monday’s game with a right leg cramp and was held out of Tuesday’s game. “He came out, ran him through the tests, and everything felt good,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “Always concern, but he wasn’t as concerned as I think we were, but you are going to be cautious in a situation whenever we can. Take the time and make sure, and I think it’s the smart way to go.”

RHP Adam Wainwright helped himself to his first victory since April 19, 2015, with a bases-loaded triple in a five-run sixth inning that put the Cardinals ahead of the Diamondbacks 7-3 in St. Louis’ 11-4 victory. “I felt like when I was going up to the plate, that was the game,” Wainwright said. Wainwright gave up seven hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. “My results did not match my stuff tonight,” said Wainwright, who entered with a 7.25 ERA. “My stuff was dramatically better and different than it has been. It wasn’t even close.”