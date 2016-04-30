1B Matt Adams was 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday in his first start since April 22, his long fly ball to the warning track in right to end the game finishing a few feet short of a home run. “We like what we’ve seen from some of his pinch-hit at-bats,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said before the game. “He’s working on things, and it seems to be coming together, so get him on the field.”

RHP Michael Wacha had a season-high nine strikeouts Wednesday, although two home runs -- one a one-handed fly ball by Arizona C Chris Hermmann that drifted over the right field fence -- did him in in a 3-0 loss to Arizona. “That was his best stuff,” manager Mike Matheny said. “You could see that right from the start. Just had the great fastball and could be overpowering at times. Locating on a downhill plane at the bottom of the zone. You could tell that was going to make everything else fall in place.” Wacha (2-1) made his third consecutive quality start. “It’s a crazy ballpark, and a couple of swings can beat you,” Wacha said. “Pitches and command, everything felt good tonight. I was real happy with the way the ball was coming out of my hand.”

SS Aledmys Diaz was 0-for-3 on Thursday, his first hitless game since April 19. Diaz led the major leagues in batting average entering the game after accumulating enough plate appearances to qualify on Wednesday, and he still leads the league at .446. He needed 69 plate appearances to quality, and he has 69. Diaz had reached based in 13 straight games, including one game when he singled in his only plate appearance and another in which he walked in his only plate appearance. He was 5-for-12 in the first three games of the Arizona series after going 9-for-11 in a three-game series in San Diego to start the road trip.

SS Aledmys Diaz needed one more hit entering Friday’s game to join Albert Pujols as the franchise’s only rookies to bang out 30 hits in April.

LF Matt Holliday was 1-for-4 with a double in his second straight start in what was a stop-and-start series. Holliday, 36, missed Tuesday’s game with a right leg cramp that he sustained in the third inning Monday, and he was removed for a pinch runner in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game after his double gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead. The Cardinals are ever cautious of Holliday, who missed 72 games last season with a right quadriceps strain.

C Yadier Molina got the night off after starting in 21 of the Cardinals’ first 22 games, with Eric Fryer picking up his second start.