RHP Mike Leake pitched pretty well at times Friday night, but continues to be hurt by mistakes over the plate’s middle. Leake was charged with five runs off five hits and a walk, with two of his hits leaving the yard. A sinkerballer who must have precise location and movement to be at his best, Leake has been bitten by homers (4) and a combined 11 walks/hit batters in 29 1/3 innings, which explains why his ERA is 5.83.

1B Matt Adams continued his assault on Nationals pitching with a two-run homer in the eighth, making him 18-of-47 with six homers in his career against them. Adams, who has homered in five of his last seven games against Washington, doubled his season RBI total with three, as he also singled home LF Matt Holliday in the first.

SS Aledmys Diaz needed one more hit entering Friday’s game to join Albert Pujols as the franchise’s only rookies to bang out 30 hits in April.

LF Matt Holliday might be heating up offensively, evidenced by a 3-for-4 night with an RBI and a third straight game with a double. Holliday is 6-12 in his career against Stephen Strasburg after touching him for two hits on Friday evening. It was the seventh three-hit game of Holliday’s career against Washington, raising his career average against it to .333.

C Yadier Molina got the night off after starting in 21 of the Cardinals’ first 22 games, with Eric Fryer picking up his second start.

C Yadier Molina earned his second day off of the season Friday night as Eric Fryer got the call behind the plate. Molina has played well while shouldering a heavy workload due to a knee injury backup Brayan Pena suffered near the end of spring training, reaching base in his last 17 games for a new career high. Molina figures to be back in the lineup for day games Saturday and Sunday.

LHP Jaime Garcia gets the start Saturday when St. Louis continues its series with Washington. Garcia last pitched on Monday night in Arizona, getting no-decisioned in a 12-7 loss after being knocked out during the Diamondbacks’ nine-run sixth inning. He’s enjoyed success in his six career starts against the Nationals, going 4-1 with a 2.88 ERA and beating them 5-2 on June 15, 2014 in his last outing against them.